Failed ATM robbers crash truck into Walgreens storefront, leave empty-handed

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2024 at 5:18 am

(TACOMA, WA) -- Two individuals drove a flatbed truck through the front doors of a store in Washington state in what appears to be a failed ATM robbery, according to surveillance footage recently released by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Police are now seeking the two would-be robbers who quickly fled the scene after failing to remove the automated teller machine from the Walgreens where it was installed.

The attempted robbery took place just before 5 a.m. on Dec. 9, according to ABC News' Washington affiliate KOMO.

It involved a flatbed truck backing into and shattering the front windows of the entryway to a Walgreens in Pierce County.

Once the truck has successfully smashed its way into the store, two individuals can be seen getting out and running toward the ATM.

The two individuals, who are wearing reflective garments and balaclava-style masks during what the police have labeled a "commercial burglary," then attempt to loop a cable around the machine. However, they appear to be unsuccessful in their attempts to dislodge it.

Realizing that they have not been successful, the individuals then decide to give up and instead flee the glass-spackled scene, according to the store's security video.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is now seeking information from the public about the crime.

