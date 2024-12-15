Today is Sunday December 15, 2024
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes suffers ankle injury vs. Browns

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2024 at 5:35 pm
ByADAM TEICHER
December 15, 2024, 3:19 PM

CLEVELAND — Patrick Mahomes was removed in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 21-7 victory against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. He did not return.

Mahomes was replaced by Carson Wentz and stood with his teammates on the sideline for the remainder of the game.

He was visibly limping off the field at the conclusion of the game.

Mahomes was hit on a number of pass attempts and was pressured 21 times, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He was 19-of-38 for 159 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game.



