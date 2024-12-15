Godwin scores career-high 20 points, No. 13 Oklahoma beats in-state rival Oklahoma State 80-65

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Sam Godwin had a career-high 20 points with 14 rebounds to lead No. 13 Oklahoma past Oklahoma State 80-65 in Oklahoma City on Saturday night in the first Bedlam basketball game between the schools since the Sooners left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

Jeremiah Fears added 17 points and Kobe Elvis had 15 points for the Sooners, who have won their first 10 games and three straight against their longtime in-state rivals. Oklahoma made 30 of 61 shots (49%) from the field, and Godwin scored eight of the Sooners’ first 21 points.

Marchelus Avery scored 19 points and Arturo Dean added 11 points for Oklahoma State (6-3), which made just 22 of 56 shots (39%), including 5 of 18 from 3-point range (28%).

The Cowboys couldn’t do much in the first half and trailed 43-26 at the break. Oklahoma State shot 25.9% from the field in the first half and didn’t make a basket for more than eight minutes.

Takeaways

Oklahoma State: First-year Cowboys coach Steve Lutz urged to his bench for help after his starting five struggled to produce points. The Oklahoma State reserves outscored OU 42-7.

Oklahoma: The Sooners showed balance with Godwin making 10 of 14 shots inside and Elvis knocking down 5 of 7 from distance.

Key moment

Oklahoma extended a 17-point halftime lead to 53-31 on a layup by Fears at the 16:44 mark of the second period. Oklahoma State didn’t get any closer than 15 points after that.

Key stat

Oklahoma scored 42 points in the paint compared to 26 for Oklahoma State.

Up next

Oklahoma plays No. 14 Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, the same day Oklahoma State hosts Tarleton State.

