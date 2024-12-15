Ryan Rapp scores 19, Hawaii beats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71-62

HONOLULU (AP) — Ryan Rapp scored 19 points to help the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors beat the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 71-62 Saturday night.

Rapp made 7 of 8 from the field and 5 of 5 from 3-point range for Hawaii (6-3). Marcus Green was 4-of-10 shooting from the field, made 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and finished with 15 points. Gytis Nemeiksa scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Garry Clark scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-5). Shilo Jackson also scored 11, hitting 3 of 6 from the field, 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and grabbing six rebounds

Kody Williams hit a 3-pointer 34 seconds into the second half to make it 31-28 and give the Rainbow Warriors the lead for good.

