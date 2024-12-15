Malakoff is headed back to state after 27-19 win over Paradise

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2024 at 6:07 am

FRISCO — The Malakoff Tigers entered their state semifinal matchup with Paradise on a 30-game winning streak, and with one more victory, they would punch their ticket back to state.

The Tigers trailed 19-7 in the fourth quarter, but after a quick touchdown and a pick-6, they took the lead. They added to it late and held on to beat the Panthers 27-19.

Malakoff will now get set to defend the 3A Division 1 state championship, when they take on the Columbus Cardinals on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

