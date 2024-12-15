Today is Sunday December 15, 2024
Longview falls to Southlake Carroll, 20-17, on last second field goal in state semifinal

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2024 at 10:58 pm
DALLAS — The Longview Lobos have had an incredible postseason journey, overcoming turnovers against Naaman Forest, coming back to beat Lancaster, rolling over Klein Collins, and upsetting DeSoto.

On Saturday, they took on Southlake Carroll at SMU’s Ford Stadium in Dallas for the first time ever, with the winner punching their ticket to the 6A D2 State Championship.

The Dragons kicked a field goal with no time left, beating Longview 20-17, ending an incredible ride for the Lobos.



