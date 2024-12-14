Today is Saturday December 14, 2024
Kilgore rolls past La Vernia 38-13 to punch its ticket to the 4A-D1 state title game

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2024 at 3:20 pm
NEW CANEY — The Kilgore Bulldogs brought their strong defense to H-Town Friday night, taking down the La Vernia Bears 38-13 in the 4A-D1 state semifinals according to out news partner KETK.

With the win, Kilgore advances to the 4A-D1 state championship game for the first time since 2013 and the Bulldogs will face undefeated Celina Friday, December 20 at 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Kilgore will look to knock off the Bobcats and win its first state title since 2004.



