Today is Saturday December 14, 2024
ktbb logo


Carthage takes down Brock 45-17 to earn spot in the 4A-D2 state title game

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2024 at 3:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MCKINNEY — According to our news partner KETK, the Carthage Bulldogs flexed their muscles on Brock, beating the Eagles 45-17 in the 4A-D2 state semifinals.

With the win, Carthage punches its ticket to the 4A-D2 state championship game where the Bulldogs will look to win their 10th state title under head coach Scott Surratt.

Carthage plays Waco La Vega Friday, December 20 at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in the 4A-D2 state championship.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC