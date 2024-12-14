Carthage takes down Brock 45-17 to earn spot in the 4A-D2 state title game

MCKINNEY — According to our news partner KETK, the Carthage Bulldogs flexed their muscles on Brock, beating the Eagles 45-17 in the 4A-D2 state semifinals.

With the win, Carthage punches its ticket to the 4A-D2 state championship game where the Bulldogs will look to win their 10th state title under head coach Scott Surratt.

Carthage plays Waco La Vega Friday, December 20 at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in the 4A-D2 state championship.

