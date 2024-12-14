Pets Fur People announces retirement of Gayle Helms

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2024 at 3:18 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, Pets Fur People has announced that their executive director Gayle Helms has retired from the Tyler animal sanctuary after serving as their leader for 26 years. Under Helms’ leadership, Pets Fur People successfully transitioned from being a kill shelter to East Texas’ only selective admission no-kill animal sanctuary, according to a Pets Fur People press release.

“We are deeply grateful to have worked alongside such a talented and dedicated woman,” said Angie Bullington, president of the board of Pets Fur People. “Gayle’s heart is truly with the animals. She has been a tremendous asset to Pets Fur People, and we are incredibly grateful for her leadership. We are confident that her legacy will continue to inspire and shape the future of the Pets Fur People for years to come. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for her dedication and service.”

Helms is an advocate for animals and helped to bring awareness of spay and neutering programs to the area. She was a frequent guest on KETK’s East Texas Live where she would show off pets looking for their forever families

Pets Fur People’s board of directors said they will work hard to continue fulfilling Gayle’s vision. Her retirement was effective on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

