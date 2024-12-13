Smith County suspects arrested for sexual assault of a child

SMITH COUNTY, TX – According to a release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the SCSO received a transfer case from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office regarding allegations of physical and sexual abuse involving three children. During the investigation, authorities learned that two sisters, under ten years of age, made an outcry of sexual abuse to their father in July 2024 and he, in turn, reported the allegations to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Two suspects were interviewed and subsequently arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child on warrants issued by Judge Taylor Heaton. They are identified as Raywin Lyons, 65, and Melissa Branch, 38. Both suspects were incarcerated on two counts each of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child with bonds totaling $600,000.

