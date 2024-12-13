Trump and Vance to attend Army-Navy game with Daniel Penny

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2024 at 1:54 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will make their way to Landover, Maryland, on Saturday to attend the Army-Navy football game and will be joined by Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran recently acquitted in the subway chokehold case in New York City.

Vance posted on X that he invited Penny, who was just acquitted in the death of Jordan Neely, to join him in Trump's suite.

"Daniel's a good guy, and New York's mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone," Vance posted. "I'm grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he's able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage."

In the wake of his acquittal, Vance posted that "justice was done in this case. It was a scandal Penny was ever prosecuted in the first place."

