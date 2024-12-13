Today is Friday December 13, 2024
Man gets life in prison for murder of Tyler Army veteran

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2024 at 1:33 pm
TYLER – Man gets life in prison for murder of Tyler Army veteranOne of three people charged with killing an Tyler U.S. Army Veteran in February of 2023 has been sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, according to our news partners at KETK. Herbert Simpson, 56, Stephanie Brasher and Anthony Taylor were charged with capitol murder in August of 2023 after Warren Edward Rogers, 61 of Tyler, was found dead in his home with a gunshot wound. On Thursday, Dec. 12, a jury found Simpson guilty of capital murder by terror threat or other felony and he was sentenced to life in prison, according to Smith County judicial records. Brasher and Taylor currently have no cases listed by Smith County judicial records.



