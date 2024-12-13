Amber Alert Update: Two boys found safe

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2024 at 1:35 pm

TYLER – UPDATE: The two missing boys have been found safe.

The Tyler Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert in the search for a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy who were reported missing on Friday. Legend Sandford, 3, and Kannon O’Neal, 4, were last seen at the Evergreens Apartments located at 4123 S Park Dr in Tyler at around 10 p.m. on Thursday. Legend was last seen wearing a blue Paw Patrol shirt and black, red and white pants and Kannon was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants with blue and red stripes. Legend is described as a 3’9? tall Black child with brown eyes and brown hair who weighs around 42 pounds. Kannon is described as 3’2? tall Black child with brown eyes and brown hair who weighs around 35 pounds and he has a scar on his forehead, a scar behind his right ear, a right ear piercing and a gap between his teeth, according to the AMBER Alert.

Tyler PD said they left the apartments on Friday at around 1 a.m. and were spotted walking east on Sybil Lane before they were seen on video getting picked up by the dark-colored SUV shown below that resembles a Mazda CX-3 four-door.

Tyler PD said that the boys were reported missing by their mother at around 7:10 a.m. on Friday. Officials said there’s currently no evidence of foul play.

Tyler PD officers are searching the area and anyone who has seen them is asked to call 911 or 903-531-1000 with any information.

