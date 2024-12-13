Today is Friday December 13, 2024
ktbb logo


Allison Holker pays tribute to late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 2 years after his death

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2024 at 12:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

Allison Holker is remembering her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, on the two-year anniversary of his death.

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday, Holker paid tribute to Boss with a photo of the two of them and their children, Zaia, Maddox and Weslie, and a meaningful caption.

"Our Angel @sir_twitch_alot is watching over us and protecting us. You are always on our hearts and we will always love you," Holker wrote. "We miss you Stephen. 2 years with you not here but you are always on our minds. We love you."

Holker recently announced her upcoming memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss and Embracing the Light, which will be published in 2025. It will follow her love story with Boss, as well as the journey her family went on to heal after his death.

“I felt like writing this book was actually very therapeutic for myself, and I didn't know I needed it, but I did,” Holker told People in September. “I needed to be able to open up and be super transparent. And I thought it was really a place for me to be super authentic with myself and honest, and a place where my kids also read about everything too, in their futures.”
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC