Allison Holker pays tribute to late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 2 years after his death

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2024 at 12:44 pm

Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

Allison Holker is remembering her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, on the two-year anniversary of his death.

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday, Holker paid tribute to Boss with a photo of the two of them and their children, Zaia, Maddox and Weslie, and a meaningful caption.

"Our Angel @sir_twitch_alot is watching over us and protecting us. You are always on our hearts and we will always love you," Holker wrote. "We miss you Stephen. 2 years with you not here but you are always on our minds. We love you."

Holker recently announced her upcoming memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss and Embracing the Light, which will be published in 2025. It will follow her love story with Boss, as well as the journey her family went on to heal after his death.

“I felt like writing this book was actually very therapeutic for myself, and I didn't know I needed it, but I did,” Holker told People in September. “I needed to be able to open up and be super transparent. And I thought it was really a place for me to be super authentic with myself and honest, and a place where my kids also read about everything too, in their futures.”



Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back