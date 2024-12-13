Today is Friday December 13, 2024
Cherokee County Electric Co-op plans power outage for Tuesday

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2024 at 10:33 am
CHEROKEE COUNTY – Cherokee County Electric Co-op plans power outage for TuesdayOur news partners at KETK report the Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association has announced they’re planning an 8-hour power outage on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The outage will start at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday so the cooperative can upgrade the electrical distribution system in Southeast Troup, Blackjack and Concord. Cooperative officials said that they’ll need access to every transformer. If the weather is inclement on Tuesday, officials said that they’ll push the outage to the next day of clear weather. Anyone with questions during the outage is asked to call 903-683-2248.



