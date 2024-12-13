Tyler Police searching for missing boys

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2024 at 9:06 am

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department said they’re searching for a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy who were reported missing on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, Legend Sandford, 3, and Kannon O’Neal, 4, were last seen at the Evergreen Apartments located at 4123 S Park Dr in Tyler at around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Legend was last seen wearing a blue Paw Patrol shirt and black, red and white pants and Kannon was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants with blue and red stripes. Police said that the boys were reported missing by their mother at around 7:10 a.m. on Friday. Officials said there’s currently no evidence of foul play.

Officers are searching the area and anyone who has seen them is asked to call 911 or 903-531-1000 with any information.

