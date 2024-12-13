In brief: Steve Carell’s HBO comedy casts female lead and more

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2024 at 7:42 am

The team behind the seven-time Golden Globe-nominated The Brutalist has already wrapped their next project, a star-studded musical called Ann Lee. Mona Fastvold directed, co-wrote and produced the project, while her partner and collaborator, The Brutalist director Brady Corbet, co-wrote the film. Deadline reports that Amanda Seyfried, Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson and Stacy Martin star in the film, which is described as an epic fable about religious leader Ann Lee ...

You'll be able to watch Jesse Eisenberg's dramedy A Real Pain at home soon. The movie, directed by Eisenberg and starring him and Kieran Culkin, will hit the streaming video on-demand circuit on Dec. 31. The movie will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home on that date, and will be released on Blu-Ray on Feb. 4 ...

Steve Carell's upcoming untitled comedy series for HBO has found its female lead. Charly Clive will star opposite Carell in the new show, which is set on a college campus and follows an author's complicated relationship with his daughter, Deadline reports. Clive won the role against a half dozen other actresses who did chemistry reads with Carell ...

