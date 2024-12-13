Officials searching for missing Jacksonville man

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2024 at 11:46 pm

JACKSONVILLE – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen on County Road 1401 on Friday at around 9:30 a.m. Colton Maldonado, 30 of Jacksonville, was reportedly last seen in a 2008 Chevy with the Texas license plate: NCR8520. according to our news partner KETK, Maldonado was heading towards Highway 204 on County Road 2401. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.

