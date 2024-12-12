Consequential.

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2024 at 4:17 pm

Donald Trump is, again, Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

Let’s leave it aside that Time Magazine is a shadow of its former self. It still exists and, as it has for decades, every year its editors pick a Person of the Year.

In 2024, who else could it be?

Who thought that the man who lost the 2020 election, upon whom was heaped the totality of blame for the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot, who was criminally indicted in New York City, Washington D.C., Florida and Georgia on a total of nearly 100 alleged felonies (all of which, constituted a complete crock), was actually convicted in New York and faced being sentenced to prison, and was found liable for more than a half billion dollars in civil damages in New York (also a total crock); who thought that such a man could go on to decisively win a second, non-consecutive term as President of the United States?

No Hollywood studio executive would ever buy the screenplay.

Yet that’s exactly what happened and, unlike eight years ago, the country seems pretty excited about it.

Sure, the Dems are licking their wounds. But they’re not out this time wearing genitalia-themed hats. They’re not going on about “Russia collusion.” The Washington Post isn’t running articles talking about impeaching Donald Trump even before he takes office.

And even as the Democrats sulk, ordinary working folks and small business owners – many of whom just voted Republican for the first time in their lives – are positively giddy.

The pundits say it was the economy that helped Trump. No doubt. But I think it goes beyond food, fuel and rent.

I think that Americans have had it with the Left’s embrace of Big Government, Big Banking, Big Tech, Big Media, Big Business, Big Ag, Big Pharma and Big Entertainment – along with the elitists that run them.

Who thinks the country is better off for having surrendered America’s economic sovereignty to globalist organizations like the World Trade Organization?

Who thinks that granting Most Favored Nation status to China, thereby gutting American manufacturing while handing over the peace dividend from having won the Cold War to our greatest strategic and economic adversary, was a good idea?

By this point in America’s history the country should be substantially debt free, racial tension should be a fading memory, our kids should be the best educated on Earth, our military should command fear and respect in every corner of the globe, chronic disease should be on the downswing, life expectancy should be on the upswing and our justice system should be the standard by which all countries in the world are judged.

A growing appreciation for the fact that none of these things is currently true, together with a growing appreciation for the idea that Donald Trump has a unique set of skills to perhaps make them true – and to in so doing become one of the country’s most consequential presidents — is what really has the country pumped.

That’s why Donald Trump handily won the election. And it’s why he’s Time’s Person of the Year for the second time.

