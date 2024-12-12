Upshur County man sentenced for online solicitation of a minor

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2024 at 3:26 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas – Gary Rumbaugh, age 57, was sentenced by the 115th District Court of Upshur County to 50 years in prison for online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age. When he lived with his mother, Rumbaugh spoke to multiple minors via Facebook Messenger, with one explicitly telling him she was 12 years old. He also invited the child to his home as well as inviting others to meet in Gladewater Park. In recovered messages, he told the victim that he’s had sexual relations with children her age before. In a statement from the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office, authorities were unable to contact the victims involved.

