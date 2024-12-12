Daisy Ridley saves the day in trailer for new action thriller ‘Cleaner’

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2024 at 1:06 pm

JB Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images

Daisy Ridley is a window cleaner striving to save the day in the trailer for Cleaner.

The new film, which comes to theaters on Feb. 21, finds Ridley playing Joey Locke, a former soldier working as a window cleaner in present-day London. When a group of radical activists take over an energy company's annual gala, it's up to Ridley's Joey to save the day after 300 hostages are seized.

According to the film's official synopsis, the radical activists' "just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world."

The task falls to Joey, who is suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, to save the people trapped inside.

Casino Royale director Martin Campbell helmed the film from a script by Simon Uttley. Taz Skylar and Clive Owen also star in the action thriller.

