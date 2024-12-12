Nonprofit recruits ‘Sesame Street’ puppeteer and Broadway star to help girls dream big through music

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2024 at 10:35 am

Megan Piphus, a musician and the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street," and her pupper Mini lead vocal exercises during the recording of nonprofit Saving Our Daughters' first album; ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Saving Our Daughters brought star power into the recording booth to help empower some young women working on the group's first album.

The nonprofit, founded in 2014, is dedicated to supporting young girls of color in overcoming barriers. The girls, known as "Student Cinderellas," are a part of the collaborative album called "Cinderella Sweep."

They're teamed with women of color from the entertainment industry who play the role of "Celebrity Godparents." Saving Our Daughters recruited musician Megan Piphus, the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street," who wrote a song called "Stop Me Now" as she started work on her next children's music project.

"After writing it, I immediately thought of the work that I've gotten to do with Saving Our Daughters," she said. "And so, we then thought, what if we made this entire project for young girls, and then partnered with Saving Our Daughters to get the girls to actually be on the album."

She noted that there were no women who looked like her doing puppetry when she started doing it as a 10-year-old, but she still drew inspiration from people she admired.

"Now I'm in a position to be able to mentor young girls and provide them a view, a representation of what it looks like for a girl of color to be in the entertainment industry, to be a producer, to be a singer," she said.

Piphus also brought her puppet Mini to the session, adding an extra layer of fun to the girls' vocal warmups.

"I want the girls to listen to this album and really think past any limits in their mind and dream beyond their wildest dreams," Piphus said.

Saving Our Daughters also got Broadway actress Jasmine Forsberg, star of the musical "Six," to join the group.

"Music is all about finding your voice," Forsberg said. "It is a universal language, and it's a beautiful opportunity for girls around the world to be able to come together and express themselves through song."

She's thankful for the "incredible artistic mentors" she had when she was a little girl.

"I always knew that when I grew up, I wanted to be able to pay that forward," Forsberg said.

The initiative seemed to inspire some of the girls.

"My dream is to be a professional dancer or be a CEO of finance or beauty," one said.

Another suggested she has multi-pronged ambitions.

"I want to be a singer, a doctor and a fashion designer when I grow up," she said.

One appeared to want to follow in Forsberg's footsteps.

"When I get older, I think maybe like a Broadway star, because they sing and sometimes also dance," she said at the session.

Regardless of where their paths lead, Piphus is hopeful that this experience sticks with them.

"There's so much memory, I think, involved in music, and so I'm hoping that the sound and the messaging is something that they will remember for a lifetime," she said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back