Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel and more Trump picks make the rounds on Capitol Hill

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2024 at 10:35 am

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump's picks for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, and director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, are continuing to try to shore up support with senators ahead of confirmation hearings next month.

Gabbard will meet with incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., on Thursday. She is also expected to meet with GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations Committees.

This is Gabbard's first week making the rounds on Capitol Hill since being tapped by Trump to oversee a sprawling network of 18 agencies in his new administration, despite her inexperience in the intelligence field.

A former Democratic congresswoman and member of the National Guard, Gabbard has face scrutiny for 2017 meetings with Syria's authoritarian leader Bashar Assad (whose regime was toppled this week) and for controversial views on Russia.

Trump remarked on Gabbard, and his other Cabinet picks, during his interview with Time for the magazine's "Person of the Year" honor. The interview was conducted on Nov. 25.

Trump said he was surprised by the criticism of Gabbard.

"I mean, I think she's a great American," he said. "I think she's a person with tremendous common sense. I've watched her for years, and she has nothing to do with Russia. This is another, you know, a mini Russia, Russia, Russia scam."

When asked if he'd rethink her possible appointment if foreign allies began withholding intelligence, Trump said, "I think probably, if that's what's happening. No, I don't see it. Certainly, if something can be shown to me."

Hegseth, another embattled Trump pick, is also back on Thursday to meet with senators, including Kentucky Republican Rand Paul. Notably, he's also expected to meet with Democrat Sen. John Fetterman, the first to meet with him.

Hegseth's faced pushback amid allegations of sexual impropriety, public drunkenness and other misconduct -- which he's largely denied. But this week, it appeared he was gaining some Republican support.

Trump's doubled down on support for Hegseth, and pressure from his MAGA allies on potential GOP skeptics has shown early signs of paying off.

Kash Patel, Trump's pick to lead the FBI, was also spotted back in the Senate hallways on Thursday.

Trump, in the Time interview, was pressed on if he was still considering recess appointments to install his Cabinet picks. Recess appointments would bypass the Senate's constitutionally-mandated "advice and consent" role regarding Cabinet officials. Trump made a demand that whoever leads the Senate Republican Conference in the new Congress be open to them.

"I really don't care how they get them approved, as long as they get them approved," Trump said.

"But I think I have a very good relationship with Senator Thune and the others, all of them. I think almost, almost everybody, many of them I was very instrumental in getting, if not this season, last season, the season before that, I would say more than half," Trump added.

So far, one of Trump's pick faced insurmountable opposition.

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, also accused of sexual misconduct, was Trump's first pick for attorney general. Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as opposition mounted to his selection.

Trump was asked by Time what he'd do if the Senate balked at any more of his choices.

"Well, I don’t think they will," he said. He said he told Gaetz, "You know, Matt, I don't think this is worth the fight."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back