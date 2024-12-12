Ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, charged with lying about Biden family, reaches plea deal

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2024 at 10:05 am

Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Alexander Smirnov, the former FBI informant charged with lying about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's business dealings, has reached a plea deal with prosecutors from special counsel David Weiss' office, according to court filing Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

