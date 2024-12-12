South Korea’s ruling party leader now favors impeaching President Yoon

(SEOUL) -- The leader of South Korea's ruling conservative People Power Party said he is now in favor of impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law, telling reporters "there is no other way," during a briefing Thursday.

One week ago, ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon suggested similar action against the president, stating that "prompt suspension of his duties is necessary."

But those intentions were, in part, waylaid by a motion of impeachment that had already been initiated by the opposition party.

When that motion moved through South Korea's National Assembly, lawmakers in the People Power Party declined to join in the vote.

That left Yoon in power -- and the ruling party back where it started.

"Since it has been confirmed that President Yoon Suk Yeol has no intention of resigning early, an immediate suspension from office is necessary," Han said Thursday morning in Seoul. The sentiments echoed those he shared the previous week, and again carefully avoided using the word "impeachment."

However, this time, Han was slightly more specific about the intentions behind his words, stating, "Our party members should attend the National Assembly and vote according to their consciences at the next vote."

In a late-night speech last week, Yoon declared martial law in the country. The move, which touched off a wave of protests, included banning political activities and called for a stop to the "dissemination of fake news" and the manipulation of public opinion.

Within hours, the National Assembly voted to demand that the president lift the martial law order -- which he soon did.

"From the time martial law was declared until now, we have consistently taken a firm stance that those involved in martial law, including the president, should be severely punished, and we will continue to do so," said Han. "The president should be immediately suspended from state affairs, including the right to command the military. We must prevent any further confusion, and now there is only one effective way to do so."

South Korean police then raided the president's office on Wednesday as a part of the ongoing investigation into the martial law declaration.

Embattled president says he will 'not avoid' responsibility for martial law crisis

In a defiant speech on Thursday, local time, Yoon said he will defend himself if his critics try to impeach or investigate him.

"Whether they try to impeach me or investigate me, I will speak for myself. I will not avoid legal and political responsibility regarding the declaration of martial law," Yoon said.

Yoon explained why he believed he needed to invoke martial law, saying he felt the "majority opposition party continued to abuse its constitutional authority and repeat unconstitutional measures," causing him to "exercise the president's authority within the framework of the Constitution."

"I intended to prevent the collapse of the liberal democratic constitutional order and normalize the function of the state," Yoon said.

Yoon's statement came just hours before the opposition party was expected to submit a new impeachment motion against Yoon, which could come up for a vote on Saturday, The Associated Press reported.

