In brief: ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off, ‘Friday Night Lights’ reboot lands at Peacock and more

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2024 at 7:34 am

The upcoming Friday Night Lights reboot has landed at Peacock. Netflix lost out to the NBCU streamer for the new adaptation of the high school football-centric drama series in a battle that played out over the last several days. Jason Katims, the original series' showrunner, will helm for Universal Television, while original director Peter Berg and producer Brian Grazer are also set to return ...

Hold on to your horses: there's more Yellowstone on the way. The universe is expanding, as Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are set to star in a brand-new spin-off series as their characters, Beth and Rip, Variety reports. The news comes just days before the season 5 finale of Yellowstone airs ...

Eddie Redmayne will join Julia Roberts in the new thriller Panic Room. Deadline reports that Elizabeth Olsen is also attached to the Warner Bros. film, which will be directed by Sam Esmail. While the plot is being kept under wraps, it has been described as a paranoid thriller similar to Esmail's previous Emmy-winning show, Mr. Robot ...



Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back