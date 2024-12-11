State trooper arrested after forcing himself into East Texas house demanding to see girl

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2024 at 5:46 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report that a state trooper has been arrested after allegedly forcing himself into an East Texas house demanding to see a girl.

According to an arrest affidavit, officials were dispatched to a house on County Road 2507 in Eustace on Dec. 1 at around 3:16 a.m. due to a possible burglary. When authorities arrived to the address, they spoke with an individual who claimed an unknown man wearing a grey hoodie showed up at his house and showed him a badge stating he was a state trooper. The trooper reportedly demanded to know where his niece was. The man, later identified as Jacob McKeon, a state trooper from Ellis County, pushed the individual to the side and entered the house without permission. McKeon allegedly walked into the rooms waking up the parents in the house.

During an interview, the mother stated “she woke up to a man standing in her bedroom whom she did not know, yelling ‘wake up I’m the law and you’re going to jail.’” The mother said she asked McKeon to leave her house to which he said no. She got dressed and the man continued yelling at her from the living room.

McKeon was arrested for criminal trespass and official oppression. That same day McKeon was released after posting a $60,000 bond.

Go Back