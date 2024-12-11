Firefighter injured in Tyler house fire

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2024 at 2:58 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon where a firefighter was injured.

According to Tyler Fire Battalion Chief David Admire, a firefighter was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after responding to an apartment complex fire at 1:20 p.m. on Erwin Street. No one in the apartment was injured, and officials said the house was a total loss. Tyler Fire Marshal Joey Hooton said that they will notify the Red Cross to help the home’s residents find a place to stay. Our news partner, KETK, reports that as of 1:50 p.m. eastbound traffic had been diverted, and the fire was mostly out.

