Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta may become the next ambassador to Italy

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2024 at 2:15 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Tilman Fertitta, local billionaire and owner of the Houston Rockets, may be the next U.S. ambassador to Italy, CBS News reported Tuesday night. A spokesperson for Fertitta was unable to confirm the move, and CBS News said the Trump transition team declined to comment on the potential nomination. “Billionaire Tilman Fertitta, CEO of hospitality group Landry’s, Inc. and the owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, is Trump’s pick for U.S. ambassador to Italy, people familiar with the decision told CBS News,” the article read. A headline in that article noted that Fertitta was a “possible pick” for the post.

Fertitta, who owns Landry’s Inc. and is the chairman of the University of Houston Board of Regents, has long been a major political donor to Republican candidates. While the 67-year-old restaurateur has also contributed to Democratic candidates, the vast majority of his recent donations were made to Republicans, according to Open Secrets. Last month, Fertitta joined President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk in South Texas to watch SpaceX’s sixth flight test of its Starship rocket. Fertitta is also chairman of the University of Houston system board of regents. Reached tonight, UH President Renu Khator said an ambassadorship would be “very” prestigious for UH. “I think it would be a huge honor for the university. I would be very happy for him.” Asked if this would prevent him from continuing as board of regents chairman, Khator said, “I hope not. I don’t think so.” The news of his potential nomination came just after the Houston Business Journal reported Tuesday that Fertitta had expressed interest in purchasing the New Orleans Saints.

