(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary Pete Hegseth met on Wednesday with another moderate Republican whose vote will be closely watched in his confirmation battle.

Hegseth sat down with Maine Sen. Susan Collins as he continues to make the rounds to shore up support amid allegations of sexual impropriety and other misconduct, which he denies.

Afterward, he described it as a "great meeting."

"Office after office, having the opportunity to spend time with these senators who have invested their careers in ensuring that our warfighters get what they need, has been amazing educational process," Hegseth said. "And Senator Collins, like her colleagues before her reiterated that.

"It was a wonderful conversation focused on what needs to be done to make sure this Pentagon is focused on warfighting and lethality, and we look forward to stay in touch with her," he added.

Hegseth added he was "certainly not going to assume anything about where the senator stands" as he was peppered with questions by reporters.

Collins called it a "good, substantive discussion" for more than an hour on everything from women's role in the military and sexual assault in the military to Ukraine and NATO.

"I asked virtually every question under the sun," Collins said. "I pressed him on both his position on military issues as well as the allegations against him."

Collins did not voice support for Hegseth, instead saying she'd wait until further vetting of Hegseth before deciding how to vote.

"I, obviously, always wait until we have an FBI background check, and one is underway in the case of Mr. Hegseth, and I wait to see the committee hearing before reaching a final decision," she said.

Their meeting came on the heels of his meeting on Tuesday with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is viewed as another possible GOP swing vote. Murkowski said they had a "good exchange" but did not indicate whether she'd been swayed to support him.

Hegseth is one of many Trump administration picks who've been on Capitol Hill this week.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, tapped to lead the Department of Homeland Security, met with various Republican senators on Tuesday.

When departing a meeting with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Noem was asked if she'd support Trump's plan for mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission. Deportations were a central promise of Trump's 2024 campaign.

"I am going to enforce the president's agenda," Noem responded.

Noem also left the door open for a deal with Democrats to protect "Dreamers," or migrants brought illegally to the U.S. as young children. Trump floated the idea during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," despite his attempts to undermine the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program during his first administration.

"You know, I appreciate the president's word on this issue, and I know he wants our laws to be followed, so I'll work with him to get his vision accomplished," Noem said.

Noem was back for meetings on Wednesday, including one with Democratic Sen. Gary Peters. Noem said she hoped for bipartisan support in her confirmation bid.

Kash Patel, Trump's pick for FBI director, and Tulsi Gabbard, his choice for director of national intelligence, have also been spotted walking the halls of the Hart Senate Office Building.

For Patel to fill the role, current FBI Director Christopher Wray would need to resign or be fired.

Several Republican senators expressed this week they'd be fine with Wray being forced out or stepping aside.

"I like Director Wray but I think it's time for a fresh start at the FBI," said Sen. Lindsey Graham.

"Obviously, Director Wray would be fired. That is obvious," said Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

