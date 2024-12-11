Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon face off in ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ trailer

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon go toe-to-toe in a brand-new chaotic trailer.

In the new look at the upcoming comedy You’re Cordially Invited, released Wednesday, the two stars play concerned family members of brides-to-be in the film about double-booked weddings. Also featured in the trailer is an appearance from NFL legend Peyton Manning and a rogue alligator.

Along with Ferrell and Witherspoon, the film, which comes to Prime Video on Jan. 30, stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

The trailer shows the point of contention in the film with Ferrell and Witherspoon both arriving in the hotel lobby as McBrayer, who plays a hotel employee, informs them, "We’ve double-booked your weddings."

This realization kicks off a wild battle between Witherspoon and Ferrell’s characters to make sure each of their family’s special weekends goes off without a hitch.

The trailer concludes with Ferrell holding down an alligator in a hotel bed as Witherspoon looks on in horror.

Ferrell and Witherspoon both serve as producers on the project alongside Nicholas Stoller, Conor Welch, Lauren Neustadter and Jessica Elbaum. Stoller also wrote and directed the project.

