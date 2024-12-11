Woman steals nearly 50-thousand dollars worth of pipe

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2024 at 1:43 pm

WINNSBORO – An East Texas woman is accused of stealing pieces of pipe valued at about $49,000 from her husband’s business partners, arrest documents said.

Kattie Steele is facing charges after material was reportedly stolen from her husband’s drilling company and was placed behind bars on Monday. According to the arrest affidavit, the drilling company filed bankruptcy and business partners were in the process of dividing the property when 107 pieces of pipe went unaccounted.

Reports from our news partner, KETK, state that a witness said they saw Steele’s vehicle leaving 4690 Hwy 37 pulling a trailer with the pipes, and informed one of the owners. The witness said Steele later called them claiming they had paid for the pipes, but the arrest documents say the victim provided investigators a receipt for the property.The Wood County Sheriff’s Office tried to contact Steele, but instead reached her husband who denied any knowledge of the events or the location of the missing materials. “At this time the location of the pipe is still unknown however, it is believed to have been sold by [Steele] and her husband to unknown parties,” the affidavit said.

Steele was booked into the Wood County Jail on Monday and charged with theft of property. She bonded out after paying a $15,000 the same day.

