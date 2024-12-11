Jim Carrey shares why he returned for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’: ‘I need the money, frankly’

Antony Jones/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Jim Carrey stars as the evil Dr. Robotnik in the upcoming third Sonic the Hedgehog movie, and he recently shared why he was motivated to return to the franchise.

"You know, I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius. Which is a bit of a stretch," he told The Associated Press in a video shared Tuesday. "And, you know, it's just I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly."

Carrey previously said he would only return to make more Sonic movies — or any acting project, for that matter — if he received a script "written in gold ink by angels," saying he was serious about taking a break from acting.

"I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I've done enough," he told Access Hollywood in 2022 after Sonic 2 was released. "I am enough."

Carrey plays two characters in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Not only does he reprise his role as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, he also plays that character's grandfather.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters everywhere on Dec. 20.

