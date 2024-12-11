Today is Wednesday December 11, 2024
Mountain lion collides with Longview patrol car

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2024 at 1:43 pm
Mountain lion collides with Longview patrol carLONGVIEW – Our news partner KETK reports that a mountain lion collided with a Longview police patrol vehicle around 3 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3800 block of Loop 281.
According to the Longview Police Department, an officer was patrolling when his vehicle hit the mountain lion.

“Due to the extent of its injuries, the animal was put down at the scene,” the police department said. “A Texas Parks & Wildlife biologist and game warden were contacted.”

Texas Parks and Wildlife said mountain lions are also called cougars and in Texas are found “throughout the Trans-Pecos, as well as the brushlands of south Texas and portions of the Hill Country.”
Although the animal was hit in the city, TPWD said they are generally found in remote mountains or hilly areas that have cover. Mountain lions are usually active in the mornings and nights. The police department said the game warden took the animals carcass.



News Partner
