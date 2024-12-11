Report: Paul Mescal to star in Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

Looks like Paul Mescal is going from playing a gladiator to a Beatle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during a conversation between Mescal's Gladiator II director Ridley Scott and director Christopher Nolan at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles Tuesday, Scott revealed that Mescal has been cast in Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles.

When talking about his next project, the movie The Dog Stars, Scott was asked if Mescal was going to be in the film. At first Scott said that he was, before suggesting Mescal's schedule may be an issue.

“Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next," he said. "So I may have to let him go.”

While Ridley didn’t say who Mescal would be playing, The Hollywood Reporter notes that rumors have suggested he was the frontrunner to play Paul McCartney.

Mendes’ Beatles project was announced back in February, with the director revealing he planned to make four separate films, one for each member of the group — McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Sony Pictures is the studio behind the movies, and it marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

No official casting has been announced for the films, although Ringo recently let it slip in an Entertainment Tonight interview that Barry Keoghan had been cast to play him.

