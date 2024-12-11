Today is Wednesday December 11, 2024
ktbb logo


2025 Oscars to stream live on Hulu for the first time

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2024 at 8:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Movie fans will have more ways to watch the 2025 Oscars next year.

For the first time ever, the Academy Awards will stream live on Hulu, beginning with the 97th annual awards show on Sunday, March 2.

In addition to the telecast airing live on ABC and streaming on Hulu, the show will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

It was announced last month that Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars, marking the comedian's first time hosting the Academy Awards.

"America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars," O'Brien said in a statement at the time.

Nominations for the forthcoming Academy Awards will be announced Friday, Jan. 17.

The 2025 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC