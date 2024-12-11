Today is Wednesday December 11, 2024
Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2024 at 8:43 am
Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a studentHENDERSON – A High School teacher is behind bars accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, the district said. According to Henderson ISD officials and our news partner, KETK, authorities informed them on Tuesday that one of their teachers, whose identity is not being released at this time, had been arrested after a police investigation.The police department’s investigation came from a report that claimed the high school teacher was having an inappropriate relationship with a student, whose age and identity was not released.

District officials said the teacher was placed on paid administrative leave and they are cooperating with law enforcement. HISD said they remain “committed to the safety and security” of their students.



