In brief: Jeremy Allen White to play Jabba the Hutt’s son and more

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2024 at 8:16 am

Have you ever wondered what Jabba the Hutt's son might look like? Apparently, it's Jeremy Allen White. The actor has been tapped to star in the upcoming Star Wars film Mandalorian & Grogu as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta the Hutt. Deadline confirmed the news, writing that White's role will be sizable and not a cameo. He joins Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver in the Jon Favreau-directed feature, headed to theaters on May 22, 2026 ...

Ian McKellen, Michaela Coel and James Corden have been cast in Steven Soderbergh's latest film, The Christophers. Deadline reports that the movie, which starts production in February 2025, is a dark comedy about the estranged children of a once-famous artist who hire a forger to complete his unfinished works ...

Jake Bongiovi is the latest to join Maude Apatow's directional debut film, Poetic License, according to Deadline. The film, which follows a former therapist who becomes the unexpected point of tension between two best friends and college seniors, also stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Cooper Hoffman, Maisy Stella and Leslie Mann ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back