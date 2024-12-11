Sports on TV for Wednesday, Dec. 11Posted/updated on: December 11, 2024 at 5:59 am
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Dec. 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Bryant at St. John’s
FS1 — Fairleigh Dickinson at Villanova
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Colgate at Kentucky
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Davidson at NC State
9 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa St. at Iowa
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — In-Season Tournament: Atlanta at New York, Quarterfinal
9:30 p.m.
TNT — In-Season Tournament: Golden State at Houston, Quarterfinal
TRUTV — In-Season Tournament: Golden State at Houston, Quarterfinal (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo
TRUTV — N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Crvena Zvezda at AC Milan
_____
