Posted/updated on: December 11, 2024 at 5:59 am
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Dec. 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Bryant at St. John’s

FS1 — Fairleigh Dickinson at Villanova

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colgate at Kentucky

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Davidson at NC State

9 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa St. at Iowa

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — In-Season Tournament: Atlanta at New York, Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.

TNT — In-Season Tournament: Golden State at Houston, Quarterfinal

TRUTV — In-Season Tournament: Golden State at Houston, Quarterfinal (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo

TRUTV — N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Crvena Zvezda at AC Milan

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.



