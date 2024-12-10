Former Tyler ISD head coach Mike Owens dies

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2024 at 11:33 pm

TYLER — Former head coach at Robert E. Lee Mike Owens died on Monday night at 73-years-old, Tyler ISD staff confirmed. Owens began his head coaching career in 1982 at Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur where he stayed for 14 years leading the Yellowjackets to five playoff appearances. By 1996, Owens took over the Tyler Lee program where he helped the Red Raiders win five district championships.

The head coach also led the Red Raiders to the first state football championship in school history and compiled an overall record of 111-69.

“On behalf of the Tyler ISD administration and board of trustees, while we hurt for the family in Coach Owen’s passing, we are honored to have been a part of filling his heart with the naming of the fieldhouse so that he could enjoy the honor before his passing,” Tyler ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Marty Crawford said.

Head Football Coach Beau Trahan at Tyler Legacy High School took to X to share his condolences to the Owens family.

“From everyone in the Tyler Legacy/Tyler Lee Community, we want to send our condolences to the Mike Owens Family. Coach Owens built a first class program and left a legacy that will live on here forever,” Trahan said.

Bobby Walker, Tyler Legacy’s assistant coach shared on Facebook a heartfelt message on Owen’s death.

“Just wanted to stop and say RIP to Coach Owens. Truly a legend and made a tremendous impact on my life and many others who played for him,” Walker said. “Your vision and direction brought many wins and a championship to Robert E Lee and most of all life lessons I still hold on to today. Thank you Coach Owens, the difference maker. To the family, we are praying for you during this time and know the Lee family is here for you.”

“His ability to get an entire community rallied behind his kids, in 2004 is almost magical,” former Tyler ISD athletic director Danny Long said.

In August, Tyler Legacy dedicated their field house to Owens who served the school district for 15 years before retiring in 2011.

“I will never forget the heartfelt gratitude Coach showed when the Coach Mike Owens Fieldhouse was dedicated this summer,” Crawford said. “The humility he showed toward deflecting the honor to those he worked with and the students he served is a trait that all leaders should portray.”

Long said people don’t get their name on buildings just by winning games but by winning the hearts of the students and people that they serve.

