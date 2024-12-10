Search continues for second person following armed robbery in Nacogdoches

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2024 at 11:16 pm

NACOGDOCHES — One person is in custody and another still on the run following a Monday afternoon armed robbery in Nacogdoches according to our news partner KETK.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, on Monday at around 2:33 p.m. officials responded to a 911 call from a gas station employee in the 3200 block of North St. The employee said the store was robbed by an armed man who had taken an unknown amount of money and merchandise before leaving the scene. Authorities conducted a search for a second person driving a blue car connected to the robbery. Police later located the car and the occupant, Isaiah Hartsfield, 22 of Nacogdoches, in the 200 block of E. Lakewood St. and developed a probable cause linking them to the crime.

Hartsfield has since been arrested for aggravated robbery and is being held at the Nacogdoches County Jail.

However, the search for Tristan Gardner, 18 of Nacogdoches, is ongoing. Police alongside negotiators and SWAT teams were sent to an apartment complex where residents were evacuated. Authorities later determined Gardner was not at his residence allowing residents to return to their homes.

Nacogdoches PD continues the search for Gardner who they consider to be armed and dangerous and warn the public not to approach him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the department or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 560-INFO.

