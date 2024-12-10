More than 400 fentanyl pills seized in Longview

LONGVIEW – A 35-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman are sitting behind bars after authorities found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl on Tuesday in a Longview home.

According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Police Department, the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit and Longview SWAT conducted a search on a home in the 900 block of Doyle Street. The police department said around 440 counterfeit Percocet fentanyl pills, two stolen handguns and a rifle were found during the search. Desmond Simmons, 35 of Longview, and Baylin Harris, 20 of Ore City, were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail. Simmons was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of firearm theft. Harris was charged with possession of a controlled substance and has since bonded out after paying a $5,000 bond.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said fake pills are made to look like prescription oxycodone, which is used for pain relief, but contain fentanyl or methamphetamine.

“Fake pills are more lethal than ever before. DEA lab testing reveals that 2 out of every 5 pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose,” the organization said.

“We encourage all community members to reach out to the Longview Police Department if you see increased or unusual traffic in your neighborhood at 903-237-1199,” officials said.

