James Harden’s restaurant Thirteen named in wrongful death lawsuit

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2024 at 4:11 pm

Houston Chronicle via Getty Images, FILE

(HOUSTON, Tex.) -- A restaurant owned by NBA player James Harden in Houston, Texas, has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed this week.

The lawsuit, filed in Harris County District Court on Monday, alleges that the restaurant, Thirteen by James Harden, caused Christian Daniel Herrera's intoxication and provided him with alcohol in excess that led to a fatal car accident.

Cassaundra Jackson, the mother of Taylar Jackson, one of the seven victims in the fatal accident in November 2023, filed the lawsuit alleging that the restaurant "had a statutory duty to refrain from providing alcohol to an obnoxiously intoxicated person," according to court documents. She is seeking more than $1 million in damages, court documents show.

The restaurant allegedly served Herrera alcohol to the point where he became "obnoxiously intoxicated," and became a danger to himself and others, the lawsuit claims.

According to the lawsuit, Herrera allegedly left the restaurant driving his vehicle, disregarded a red light and T-boned a vehicle, ultimately killing Taylar Jackson, 30, and six other victims, including 25-year-old Herrera.

The victims also include Izuchu Oragwu, 31; Frank Johnson, 31; Zachary McMillian, 32; NFL cornerback Derek Hayden, 33, and Lauren Robinson, 32, according to the Houston Police Department.

ABC News has reached out to lawyers for Cassaundra Jackson and Harden.

In a statement to Houston ABC station KTRK, the restaurant said: "We cannot imagine what the family of Taylar Jackson has gone through this past year and offer our deepest sympathies to them and everyone whose lives were deeply impacted by that tragic accident. We were just made aware of the filing of this lawsuit. We ask for your patience as we gather more information on this filing and will make a more formal statement as soon as possible."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back