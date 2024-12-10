RFK Jr. heading to Capitol Hill next week for meetings ahead of confirmation hearings

WASHINGTON) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is set to head to Capitol Hill next week for meetings with multiple senators, Kennedy's spokesperson says.

Kennedy transition spokesperson Katie Miller told ABC News that Kennedy will be on the Hill for four consecutive days for marathon meetings as Kennedy works to shore up support ahead of Senate confirmation hearings.

The meetings, which are typical before confirmation hearings, are planned for Dec. 16, 17, 18, and 19.

That includes a meeting on Dec. 19 with Republican staff of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, according to a separate person familiar with the plans.

Kennedy, a longtime environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic, founded and has drawn a salary from the Children's Health Defense, a prominent anti-vaccine nonprofit that has campaigned against immunizations and other public health measures like water fluoridation. Some medical experts have expressed concerns about Kennedy contributing to a rise in medical misinformation.

HHS oversees major federal health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, among others.

