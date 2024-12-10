Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer star in zombie-filled ’28 Years Later’ trailer

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer star in the trailer for 28 Years Later, the long-awaited sequel in the 28 Days Later franchise.

"It began 10,228 days ago. Days became weeks. Weeks became years," on-screen text reads in the trailer, which was released Tuesday.

While there's no dialogue from the characters, a haunting radio voice is featured throughout the trailer, which shows Taylor-Johnson and Comer facing off against zombies in a post-apocalyptic landscape.

"It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected," the film's synopsis reads.

"One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway," it continues. "When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutilated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

The film is directed by Danny Boyle with a script from Alex Garland, the same team behind the original 2002 film 28 Days Later starring Cillian Murphy that started it all.

A 2007 sequel titled 28 Weeks Later saw a different creative team and cast.

Starring alongside Taylor-Johnson and Comer in the third film in the horror franchise are Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams and Ralph Fiennes.

28 Years Later hits theaters June 20, 2025.

