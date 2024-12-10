Adrien Brody stars in the trailer for critically acclaimed epic ‘The Brutalist’

The Brutalist, a highly anticipated historical drama starring Adrien Brody, released a brand-new trailer on Tuesday.

The Brady Corbet-directed film, which releases Dec. 20, focuses on the life of Brody's character, László Toth, who survives the Holocaust in World War II Europe and travels to America in search of a new life.

The Brutalist stars Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin and more.

In the new look at the film, Brody's character arrives in America and greets a cousin who informs him his wife, Erzsébet, has also survived the war.

The trailer also shows Brody's Toth being discovered for his architectural talents.

"Tell me why is an accomplished foreign architect shoveling coal here in Philadelphia," asks Pearce's character, a businessman, of Toth, who says, "I'm afraid it is not so simple."

In the trailer, Toth describes the longevity of his work in Europe during World War II. "There was a war on, and yet many of the sites of my projects had survived," he said.

The trailer also depicts the discrimination faced by Jewish immigrants at the time.

"Your English is impressive. Perhaps you can help your husband sound less like he shines shoes for a wage," Pearce tells Jones, who plays Erzsébet.

The trailer climaxes as Toth vocalizes in frustration, "They do not want us here."

The Brutalist recently earned several Golden Globe nominations, including best motion picture (drama) and best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) for Brody.

