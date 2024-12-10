NTSB report on Wings Over Dallas tragedy

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2024 at 1:43 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that poor planning and inadequate communication led to the deaths of six people in a 2022 midair plane collision, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Monday. The report caps two years of investigation by federal authorities into the incident, which has also spawned several pending civil lawsuits from relatives of the victims who died in the fiery collision in the skies over southern Dallas. The crash occurred when two Word War II-era planes were completing a repositioning turn during the Wings Over Dallas airshow, killing the five people aboard a Boeing bomber and the sole occupant of a Bell fighter. No one on the ground or in any of the six other aircraft involved in the show was hurt during the incident. The city owns and operates Dallas Executive Airport, located just off of U.S. Highway 67 in southern Dallas, where the airshow was operating from when the incident occurred. A city spokesperson declined to comment about the report Monday night.

When federal investigators modeled the flight paths and conducted a visibility simulation study, they determined the pilots involved had a limited ability to see and avoid the crash, according to a news release. The investigators concluded the absence of an aircraft separation plan at the pre-briefing contributed to the crash, as well as a lack of administrative planning to address other “predictable risks.” In the absence of that plan, investigators found the 2022 show relied on the air boss’ real-time directives to avoid overlaps in flight paths. An air boss is the primary operations and safety official at an airshow who functions like a parade marshal, ensuring each of the planes involved is carefully positioned both on the runways and in the air. In interviews, some crewmembers of the other performing planes said they were confused by the air boss’ long stream of instructions. The release said terms are not standardized across the air show industry to avoid this type of confusion. The news release did note that while a plan to “ensure vertical or lateral separation” of the planes was not discussed at the briefing, one was not required by regulations at the time. The final report summary included multiple recommendations for policy changes to air show operations, including recurring air boss evaluations by the Federal Aviation Administration, standardized terms for air boss directives to performing pilots and safety risk assessments for each performance. Since the crash, the annual air show has not returned to Dallas. The group that hosted it, the Commemorative Air Force, has continued to host annual Veterans Day events in other locations with more of a festival atmosphere.

Go Back