Gilmer man sentenced after police find black tar heroin

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2024 at 1:43 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY — An East Texas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after police found black tar heroin in a tin can buried in his backyard.

According to the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney, on Monday William Avery Griffin pled guilty to possessing more than 20 grams of black tar heroin with intent to sell prior to a jury being seated. In March, a search warrant was conducted by the Gilmer Police Department at Griffin’s home at 813 Frazier Street. Police reportedly found “cocaine, marijuana, pills, digital scales, bags for packaging drugs, a loaded 9 mm handgun and a large amount of cash.”

Authorities also found black tar heroin buried in a tin can in Griffin’s backyard. Police went undercover and successfully purchased heroin from him on at least two occasions. Due a lengthy arrest record, Griffin was charged as a habitual offender.In 1996, he was sent to prison for 10 years for felony theft in Upshur County. In 2000, he was sentenced for 20 years for possession of heroin with intent to deliver.And in 2008, he was sentenced back in prison for 15 years.

Griffin was on federal probation but will now be transferred back into their custody where he will serve the remainder of the sentence before beginning to serve the 50-year sentence.

