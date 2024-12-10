New York AG will continue to pursue $454 million civil fraud judgment against Trump

(NEW YORK) -- Donald Trump's impending inauguration as the next president does not impact his $454 million civil fraud judgment, a lawyer for New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a letter to the president-elect's lawyer Tuesday.

Trump and his adult sons liable owe approximately $490 million including interest in their civil fraud case after a judge ruled last year that they repeatedly inflated Trump's net worth to secure better loan terms over a decade of business dealings. Trump has appealed the ruling.

Because presidents do not have immunity from civil litigation, James plans to continue defending her judgment against Trump during his appeal of the case, the letter said.

"The ordinary burdens of civil litigation do not impede the President's official duties in a way that violates the U.S. Constitution," New York Deputy Solicitor General Judith Vale wrote in a letter to D. John Sauer, Trump's appellate lawyer and nominee for solicitor general.

Last month, Sauer requested that James drop her civil case against Trump to "cure" partisan divides and improve "the health of our Republic."

"In the aftermath of his historic election victory, President Trump has called for our Nation's partisan strife to end, and for the contending factions to join forces for the greater good of the country. This call for unity extends to the legal onslaught against him and his family that permeated the most recent election cycle," Sauer wrote, citing the recent dismissal of Trump federal election interference and classified documents cases.

Vale rejected the request, saying in her letter that there is "no merit to your claim that the pendency of defendants' own appeal will impede Mr. Trump's official duties as President."

Because the New York attorney general's case is civil, James faces no restriction in continuing to pursue her case as Trump returns to the White House.

"Accordingly, the various actions taken by the Special Counsel's office or the District Attorney's Office of New York County in the respective criminal cases brought by those offices against Mr. Trump are irrelevant here," Vale's letter said.

A ruling on Trump's appeal of the judgment could come at any time.

