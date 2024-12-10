In brief: Taika Waititi thinks ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ went on for too long and more

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2024 at 7:39 am

What We Do in the Shadows is ending in December after six seasons, and Taika Waititi is shocked that the series based on his vampire mockumentary film has gone on this long. "This went on for far too long, but I'm proud of it," Waititi told Entertainment Weekly. "I thought that the movie, when we were making the movie, I said to Jemaine [Clement], 'This feels like this is like a five-minute idea that we're stretching out into a movie.' Next thing, we made six seasons of the same idea" ...

Linda Cardellini is joining the upcoming limited series DTF St. Louis in a lead role, Deadline reports. The dark comedy project, which stars and is being executive produced by Jason Bateman and David Harbour, will span seven episodes and follows a love triangle between three adults that leads to one of them dying ...

Robert Eggers' film Nosferatu comes to theaters on Christmas, and you can celebrate with a full-size replica of the sarcophagus bed from the film. Focus Features is selling the hand-crafted collectible for $20,000. Each bed is made to order and they're only available for a limited time ...

